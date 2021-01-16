Roastery Coffee House on expansion mode

With cafes in Hyderabad and Kolkata, the brand is looking to expand its coffee house to other cities like Bengaluru and Delhi and also plans to open another café in Hyderabad as well

Hyderabad: India is among the largest exporter of coffee, yet its per capita consumption is very low. While we have always indulged in instant and filter-coffees, freshly-brewed coffee is slowly gaining traction due to the growing prominence of brands such as Starbucks, Barista, Lavazza, and Café Coffee Day. However, one such local brand that has introduced Hyderabadis to the concept of freshly-roasted and brewed coffee is Roastery Coffee House in Banjara Hills.

Started in 2017, the brand is now all set to spread its wings to other parts of India. “Having worked with a brand like Lavazza in Hyderabad, I learned the tricks of the trade and dabbled with different segments. However, coffee was one segment that attracted me the most and after working as a consultant for many coffee shops in the city like Coffee Cup in Sainikpuri, I realised that a roaster unit was missing in this city. Initial idea was to set up a roaster machine and make fresh coffee mixes and sell it both offline and online. However, then we thought why not offer a place that can make people sit and relax with good food and great coffee,” Nishant Sinha, founder, Roastery Coffee India said.

With cafes in Hyderabad and Kolkata, the brand is looking to expand its coffee house to other cities like Bengaluru and Delhi and also plans to open another café in Hyderabad as well.

According to Sinha, who is an Institute of Hotel Management (Jodhpur) graduate, the success of his brand is credited to the ever-experimental nature of Hyderabadis. “About four years back, when we started the brand, one major challenge was to educate about 80 per cent of the crowd about good-brewed coffee and the different ways in which it can be consumed. However, in a span of one year, we noticed that people in Hyderabad are experimental in nature and always appreciative about good things,” says Sinha.

Other than its offline cafes, the brand also has a variety of artisanal coffees in different sachets and sells them either through its standalone coffee shops or via online platforms like Amazon. The coffee is sourced directly from India’s finest coffee estates and roasted on the finest Giesen coffee roasting machine.

