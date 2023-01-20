High-level committee to monitor progress of Ambedkar statue project in AP

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to form a high-level committee to monitor the progress of Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam works at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada.

Reviewing the progress of works at a meeting here on Friday, he asked them to expedite the works to ensure that the 125-foot bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar will be inaugurated on April 14, 2023, on his birth anniversary as scheduled.

The statue, to be made with 352 metric tons of steel and 112 metric tons of brass, would be installed on an 81-feet pedestal taking the total length to 206 feet.

The Rs.268 crore worth Smriti Vanam Project will have ground plus two floors in the pedestal part besides a 2000-capacity Convention Center with spacious car and bus parking facility.