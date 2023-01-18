Response to BRS ‘tremendous’ in Andhra, says T Chandrasekhar

People were actually surprised as many thought it would be challenging for the BRS to make inroads into Andhra Pradesh.

By S. Sandeep Kumar Updated On - 04:40 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Khammam: Bharat Rashtra Samithi Andhra Pradesh unit Chief T Chandrasekhar is a busy man these days. From preparing ground for the party’s activities in the neighbouring State to planning the next mega public meeting of the party, he is a man in demand. Talking to Telangana Today on the sidelines of the maiden public meeting of the BRS at Khammam, he said the response to the BRS in AP was ‘tremendous’.

People were actually surprised as many thought it would be challenging for the BRS to make inroads into Andhra Pradesh. On the contrary, the response the party was getting was ‘amazing’, he said, pointing out that hundreds were joining the party and cutting across sections, people from all age groups were taking membership.

“BRS is going to play a crucial role in the next elections. We are going to be the main alternative party in Andhra Pradesh, not the Telugu Desam or any other party,” Chandrasekhar said.

Even for the Khammam meeting, people were turning up in large numbers from Nellore, Krishna, Guntur and East and West Godavari districts, he said.

On the BRS assurances being made to people in Andhra Pradesh, he said it was not just Andhra Pradesh, but for the entire nation, there was a Telangana model of development to be showcased or replicated all across.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had proven in the last two terms that if a leader was committed towards welfare and development, wonders could be done. He had successfully implemented development and welfare schemes and struck a balance equally and simultaneously due to which people’s living standards went up, he said.

Be it irrigation, power, the IT and Industries sector, Telangana was surging ahead across all sectors. Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bima or any of the other 26 schemes being implemented in the State were exceptional. If a similar model was implemented in all States, the nation would prosper, he said.

On statements from some quarters that Khammam was selected as the venue to appease a particular community or section of people, he said those kind of statements came from people with myopic vision. The venue was not selected to appease a region or a community, he said, but because Khammam has been the centre for many revolutions. Many agitations took place and it has historic significance.

It is also geographically and strategically well located. It is bordering Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, he said.

BRS would be conducting a meeting in Visakhapatnam soon and the party would decide on invitations to be extended to leaders of national repute shortly, he added.