Watch: Man boards Vande Bharat train to click selfie, gets locked

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:23 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: A selfie costs dearly for a man who barged into the newly-launched Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Vizag and got locked inside till the next station.

In the video that surfaced online, the man can be seen trying to unlock the automatic doors of the semi-automatic train. When the ticket master tells him that the door will only unlock at the next station Vijayawada, he replied that he just wanted to take a selfie on the train.

“Why did you come inside to take a picture? Now, these doors will open only in Vijayawada. Now enjoy travelling for six hours,” said the ticket master.