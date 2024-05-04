High stakes for political parties in Mahabubnagar Parliament Constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 07:47 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Much is stake for all the three major political parties in Mahabubnagar Parliament Constituency. While the BRS wants to retain its seat, the BJP is keen to prove a point and the Congress is desperate to win the seat as it has not won here since 2004.

In the 2019 elections, BRS candidate Manne Srinivas Reddy had won the Mahabubnagar parliament constituency with a majority of over 77,000 votes. Since 2014, the BRS has emerged as a force to reckon with in this parliament constituency and wants to score a hat-trick.

However, with the party losing seven Assembly segments in the 2023 elections under the Mahabubnagar parliament constituency, it is now making moves carefully to retain the Parliament seat.

While listing out the BRS government’s achievements, the party is also exposing the Congress party’s failures, especially in connection with Rythu Bandhu, water and power supply issues.

BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao’s road show in Mahabubnagar town last week received an overwhelming response from people and has infused much-needed energy and confidence among the BRS workers.

On the contrary, the Congress is desperate to win the Mahabubnagar seat as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Kodangal constituency falls under this parliamentary constituency.

The Chief Minister had specifically charged that both BRS and BJP hatched conspiracies to win the Mahabubnagar seat and defeat him in his own district.

Buoyed with the Assembly election results, the Congress cadre is confident of repeating the same results in the parliament elections as well. Enthused by its performance, the party has fielded Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy again from the constituency to ensure victory.

But it is not going to be an easy walk as the Congress had last won the Mahabubnagar seat in 2004 and has been losing badly in the constituency.

Like the Congress, the BJP is also keen to register a win from Mahabubnagar and prove a point. During the last elections, the party had fielded DK Aruna as a last minute resort and she ended up second.

This time, with former BJP MP AP Jithender Reddy switching loyalties to Congress, the BJP leaders are putting in lot of efforts to win the seat. More so, Aruna is also the BJP’s national vice president and wants to win this time.