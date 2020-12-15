Hima Kohli new CJ of Telangana High Court

Justice Kohli graduated from the Law Faculty, Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi.

Hyderabad: Justice Hima Kohli has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Justice Kohli was the legal advisor to the public grievances commission, and is currently serving as the Senior Judge in the Delhi High Court.

Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami is likely to be appointed as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Kohli graduated from the Law Faculty, Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi. On completing the law course in the year 1984, she got enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi. She was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi in 2006 and took oath as Judge in 2007.

