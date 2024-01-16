Himateja, Gaurav hit centuries for Hyderabad in CK Nayudu Trophy

Captain K Himateja hit an unbeaten 185 while Gaurav Reddy scored 106 to lead Hyderabad reply on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Baroda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 11:43 PM

K Himateja

Hyderabad: Captain K Himateja hit an unbeaten 185 while Gaurav Reddy scored 106 to lead Hyderabad reply on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Baroda, at Gymkhana on Tuesday.

Batting first, Baroda declared their innings after posting a massive 614/9 in their first innings. Captain P Patidar (149), Jadav Gajvirsinh (163) and Ansh Patel (109) hit centuries for the visitors while CTL Rakshann scalped four wickets for Hyderabad under-23 team.

In reply, Hyderabad ended the third day at 368/4, trailing by another 246 runs. Earlier, Hyderabad didn’t have the best of starts losing Aman Rao and Nitish Reddy inside four overs for just 12 runs. Captain Himateja and Shashank Lokesh (57) added 107 runs for the third wicket before the latter departed.

In the company of Gaurav, Himateja stitched a massive 230-run partnership for the fourth wicket. At stumps, Paras Raj was with Himateja at the crease.

Brief Scores: Baroda 614/9d (Jadav Rajvirsinh 163, P Patidar 149, Ansh Patel 109; Ctl Rakshann 4/75) vs Hyderabad 368/4 in 100 overs (K Himateja 185 batting, Gaurav Reddy 106).