Indrajit clinches Brilliant trophy Juniors online chess title

Indrajit Majumdar of Bishop Cotton Boy's High School, Bengaluru emerged winner of the Brilliant trophy Juniors online chess tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 11:43 PM

Indrajit Majumdar

Hyderabad: Indrajit Majumdar of Bishop Cotton Boy’s High School, Bengaluru emerged winner of the Brilliant trophy Juniors online chess tournament on Tuesday.

After the end of 12 rounds, Indrajit along with Vedant Agarwal, Sri Sai Nandagopal, was tied for first place with 10 points each but in the tie-break, Indrajit sealed the title as Vedant and Nandagopal settled for second and third places respectively.

Results: U-15 Boys: 1. Sai Darahas, 2. R Chakri; Girls: 1. V Vijayshree; U-13 Boys: 1. Rugved Reddy, 2. N Aarush Teja; Girls: 1. Lakshmi Hamsika, 2. Navya; U-11 Boys: 1. J Sreesa Saravana, 2. Siddhant Thabaj; Girls: 1. Divyanshi Suwalka, 2. T Sai Sameeksha; U-9 Boys: 1. SK Aswanthram, 2. Yuvraaj Chaturvedi; Girls: 1. Anika Kongara, 2. Kavya Nirvana; U-7 Boys: 1. Allu Srujay, 2. G Advitiya; Top Ten Places:1. Indrajit Majumdar, 2. Vedant A Agarwal, 3. P Sri Sai Nandagopal, 4. S Vidhun Chowdary, 5. Veersen Jain, 6. Shreyan Bag, 7. Sharjreel Hassan, 8. Lasya Tummapudi, 9. Srivatsav Vaddepalli,10. V Sai Anirudh.