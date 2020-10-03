Hindi Institute regional centre to be inaugurated in Hyderabad on Monday

The regional centre in Hyderabad has carried out its activities from the rented building since 1976 and the new four-storey building has been constructed

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Hyderabad: The newly constructed building of the regional centre of Central Hindi Institute, Agra, in Hyderabad will be inaugurated by Union Education Minister and Central Hindi Teaching Board, Agra chairman Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday.

The regional centre in Hyderabad has carried out its activities from the rented building since 1976 and the new four-storey building has been constructed through the Central Public Works Department, Hyderabad at a cost of about Rs 5.67 crore on a 1,000 sq yards plot provided by Telangana government, a release said on Saturday

The inaugural programme will be conducted online. Labour, Employment, Women and Child Development Minister Ch Malla Reddy will preside over the programme. Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Education Secretary, Government of India, Amit Khare and Central Hindi Teaching Board, Agra Vice Chairman Anil Sharma ‘Joshi’ will also take part in the programme, it said.

The regional centre of the Central Hindi Institute in Hyderabad was established in 1976. The centre organises short-term orientation and refresher courses, seminars and workshops for in-service Hindi teachers serving in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra, and Union Territories Pondicherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Central Hindi Institute, Agra, is an all-India level autonomous institution established in 1960 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India with an objective to promote and propagate Hindi at all-India level and abroad.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .