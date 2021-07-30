Historians discover 4,000-year-old menhirs in Yadadri

These menhirs, according to archaeologist and KTCB convenor Sreeramoju Haragopal, seemed to be the kind that were installed at burial sites of some significance

Hyderabad: A team of historians and archaeologists from the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) discovered two menhirs, ancient standing stones, dating back to some 4,000 years in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

These menhirs, according to archaeologist and KTCB convenor Sreeramoju Haragopal, seemed to be the kind that were installed at burial sites of some significance. “The practice of installing standing stones i.e., menhir, date back to the megalithic age (2000 BC to 500 BC) and these appear to be similar ones,” he said.

Of the two menhirs found, one stood erect and intact while the other one, partially broken, was found in a field near Venkatapuram village, Turkapalli mandal. The intact menhir stands 15 feet high and four feet wide. “It is broad in the bottom and tapers towards the top,” said Haragopal. The other one is of a similar size but was found fallen on the ground.

The team dates the find to about 2000 BC. “These menhirs were most likely located at a burial site,” he said adding “Menhirs were installed at the burial sites of some significance in the megalithic age and these ones are most likely the same. This is representative of the final rites rituals that humans of that age used to follow.”

Ahobilam Karunakar, Mohammad Naseer and Korivi Gopal of KTCB discovered them as a part of their exploration to find historically significant places, sculptures and monuments in Telangana. While no further excavations have been carried out in the surrounding area, KTCB wants to protect these menhirs. “A lot of menhirs across the State have been removed for housing or farming or other activities but we want to protect these as they represent the ancient culture,” Haragopal said.

“Menhirs like these give us an idea of the customs that ancient tribes followed, why they found that particular place to be significant for a burial or other customs. Some menhirs have glyphs or anthropomorphic representations as well, though these two don’t have any such,” added Haragopal.

What are Menhirs?

The word ‘Menhir’ means a ‘standing stone’. Menhirs were erected in the ancient world at various locations globally, for various purposes. “Many menhirs were installed at places of significance, burial sites, etc. At some places, several menhirs were installed together in a formation, usually for an astronomical significance but when a single menhir was installed, it was usually at a burial site,” explains Haragopal.

