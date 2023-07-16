History, art enthusiasts gather at Nizamia Observatory to celebrate Hyderabad’s rich heritage

Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Hyderabad: History and art enthusiasts from the city gathered at the majestic Nizamia Observatory nestled just a kilometer away from the Punjagutta metro station to take part in the Urban Sketch Meet on Sunday. The event was collaboratively hosted by the communities including Beyond Hyderabad, Urban Sketchers, and Photo Walkers.

A group of around a hundred people, including around 50 urban sketchers, 30 photo walkers, school-going children, and others from different age groups and all walks of life took part in the event. Not only the history of the pre-colonial era was discussed, but the event also provided a platform for sketchers and photographers to engage in a creative celebration.

“It’s such a pleasant morning to meet all these creative people in the city, so enthusiastic about learning the history,” said Srihari Akkiraju, a 68-year-old man who was sketching a rough outline of the Nizam-era structure while he was keenly listening to the history.

As a five-year-old was busy drawing the sketch of the structure, her mom Nisha reflects on the importance of educating kids about history. “Hyderabad is not just a bustling city but has a lot of historical significance and it’s important for the kids for a deeper understanding and keeping in touch with their roots,” she said.

The history of the observatory dates back to 1907 and it was established as Nizamia Observatory by Nawab Zafar Yar Jung Bahadur, the then Defence Minister for Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, the Sixth Nizam, at Phisalbanda in 1907.

The observatory was later moved to Ameerpet. As the city expanded and Ameerpet was also urbanized, a new observatory was built at Rangapur village, outside Hyderabad. The research work and data obtained from the observatory were published in national and international journals.