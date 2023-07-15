Telangana Govt aims to generate 100 MW energy from waste

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Waste to energy plant at Dundigal

Hyderabad: As part of the Telangana government’s ambitious plans to ensure a sustainable future for Hyderabad with a string of waste-to-energy plants, a 14.5-MW capacity plant at Dundigal is ready go operational.

The government had planned waste-to-energy plants, which apart from Dundigal include a 15-MW plant at Pyaranagar, 12-MW plant at Yacharam and 11-MW plant at Bibinagar.

According to the proposals of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, the State government aims at generating 100 MW energy from waste in the near future.

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday revealed that the Dundigal plant was all set to go live. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Creating Wealth out of Waste (WoW) has been a conscientious decision of the Telangana Govt.. Besides the 20MW plant at Jawahar Nagar, Yet another Waste to Energy plant is ready to go live Built by GHMC at Dundigal with a capacity of 14.5 MW.”

The plant has the capacity to process around 1,500 tonnes of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) every day. “With this, Hyderabad will produce 34.5 MW of energy from waste & will be on track for overall 101 MW from waste by December 2024,” he tweeted.

Setting an example for other States, the Telangana government had already commissioned South India’s largest Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant at Jawaharnagar in 2021 and the 19.8-MW plant was later upgraded to 24 MW. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) now plans to upgrade this to 48 MW.

Meanwhile, efforts are under way to make the WTE plant at Bibinagar operational at the earliest. Though the construction of the plant was completed in 2018, the company which set it up, due to various reasons, was unable to make it operational. Following this, the GHMC recently handed over the task to Ever Enviro Resource Management Pvt Ltd.

The plant at Yacharam in Ibrahimpatnam is expected to come into operation by the end of the 2023-24 fiscal and another at Pyaranagar in Medak district is awaiting approval from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board.