HM Mahmood Ali launches ‘Sahas’ initiative to make workplaces safer for women

Sahas aims to strengthen the ecosystem of support for women who face workplace sexual harassment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: To make workplaces safer, Sahas, an initiative was launched by Home Minister Mohd.Mahmood Ali in the presence of DGP Anjani Kumar, Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing), Shikha Goel and Femina Miss India, Manasa Varanasi here on Friday.

Sahas aims to strengthen the ecosystem of support for women who face workplace sexual harassment. Under the initiative, the Sahas Microsite, Sahas Sathi Chatbot, Sahas WhatsApp Number, Forum and online support facilities were launched.

Mahmood Ali said Telangana, which is among the youngest states in the country, continues to lead the way in terms of groundbreaking initiatives involving government industry partnerships. Anjani Kumar lauded the initiative and called it a natural next step towards reducing vulnerabilities in workplaces.

Shikha Goel, who was instrumental in the conceptualisation and implementation of Sahas said the State has the largest percentage of working women in the country, and this could only be possible due to the positive atmosphere employers have created over time.

For more about Sahas, log on to web site: https://womensafetywing.telangana.gov.in/sahas or WhatsApp on 7331194540 or email to sahasmitru.wsw@gmail.com.

