Make best use of forensic labs and ensure convictions: DGP Anjani Kumar

Sending proper questionnaire will help scientist conducting the test to understand specific need of the investigation officer and work accordingly,” DGP Anjani Kumar said at a State-level video conference

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar asked the police officials to make best use of the forensic science laboratories and ensure convictions of suspects in criminal cases.

At a State-level video conference held on Tuesday as part of orientation program for investigation officers, he suggested the officials should submit a right set of questions along with the sample sent for test to the laboratories. “Sending proper questionnaire will help the scientist conducting the test to understand the specific need of the investigation officer and work accordingly,” he said.

Experts from the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TFSL) explained about overview of data retrieval from computers, mobile phones, other digital devices, forensic audio/video, voice analysis and POCSO cases.

Anjani Kumar said, “Forensic science plays a vital role in cybercrime investigation which is the latest challenge in criminal investigations. Besides this, it is suggested to use it effectively in the investigation of POCSO cases.”

Director of TFSL, Additional Director General Shikha Goel, said that the laboratory provides reports within weeks in the investigation of POCSO cases. The most advanced equipment has been provided for the detection of narcotics and drugs.

Speak politely to citizens, DGP asks police

DGP Anjani Kumar asked the police officers to speak politely to the citizens and value the self-respect of anyone who comes to the police station. He asked the officials to be extremely cautious about custodial violence and deaths. “Human rights and dignity are more important,” he said.

Also Read Rachakonda police secure a conviction rate of 59 per cent in 2022