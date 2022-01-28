HMDA continues demolition drive against unauthorised structures

Hyderabad: As part of the special demolition drive taken up by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) along with Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) and District Task Forces (DTFs ), six unauthorised structures were demolished on Friday.

The constructions identified as unauthorised in Nizampet Municipal Corporation and Sangareddy Municipality were razed. The special drive commenced on January 17 and since then action was initiated on 107 structures, among them 84 were demolished and 23 were sealed.

