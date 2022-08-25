HMDA to distribute 1 lakh eco-friendly Ganesh idols

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: As part of its initiative to encourage eco-friendly idols, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) this year is planning to distribute 1 lakh clay Ganesha idols this year.

The HMDA is making arrangements to distribute 8” Clay Ganesh Idols to people and NGO’s at free of cost to encourage use of Clay Ganesh Idols. The distribution like earlier years will be taken up at 41 locations in the city.

According to a press release, all arrangements were made to distribute the idols directly to the public at various locations and also through mobile vans involving the HMDA staff and officers. The distribution of these idols will be taken up till August 30.