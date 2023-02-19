| Hmda To Hold Pre Bid Meeting For E Auction Of 39 Land Parcels From Feb 21 To 23

The meeting will be held from February 21 to 23

Published Date - 08:58 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will hold the pre-bid meeting for the e-auction of 39 land parcels located in Ranga Reddy, Sanga Reddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts from February 21 to 23.

Among them, 10 land parcels are located in Ranga Reddy district, six are located in the Medchal Malkajigiri district and 23 are in the Sanga Reddy district.

The website to access and participate in the auction is https://www.mstcecommerce.com/ and all the lands that are scheduled for auction are 100 per cent encumbrance free and owned by the Telangana government.