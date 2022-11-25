HMDA to improve track for Formula E event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will use the learnings from the IRL (Indian Racing League) races held on November 19 and 20 to improve the track and make it ready for the Formula E race that will be held in February 2023.

The track laid around Hussain Sagar Lake is being tested in terms of safety and other specifications mentioned by FIA (the governing body for FE races). The second set of IRL races to test the track again ahead of the Formula E race will be held on December 10 and 11.

Safety of the drivers and spectators is of prime importance, said HMDA in a press release adding that IRL is organised by Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd and in these races, the drivers compete in single-seater cars that run on regular fuel and not on EV technology.