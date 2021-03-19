HMWSSB bags ‘Award of Excellence’ for rain water harvesting theme park

Award was presented by Elets partnering with Ministry of Jal Shakti under ‘Innovation in rain water harvesting by a district’ to HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has received ‘Award of Excellence’ for rain water harvesting theme park in Jubilee Hills.

The award was presented by Elets partnering with Ministry of Jal Shakti under ‘Innovation in rain water harvesting by a district’ to HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria, during a function held virtually on Friday.

