HMWSSB bags best sewerage treatment plants award

At the Water Digest 'World Water Award' presented in New Delhi, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) received the Best Sewage Treatment Plant Award in the Government category.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:24 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Hyderabad: In yet another achievement, Hyderabad has received accolades for its eco-conscious efforts at sustainable water management and initiatives to treat the waste water.

The union Minister for Water Resources and Jal Shakthi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the award and citation to HMWSSB Director, Sridhar Babu.

Water Digest Water Awards (WDWA) is India’s preceding and one of the most illustrious platforms to honor and appreciate outstanding and exceptional environmental initiatives and achievements. As the country’s first Environmental Awards, WDWA were conceived with a vision to awaken the ‘Eco-consciousness’ in Indian industries and society as a whole.

Under the joint auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the World Water Awards was conducted in 65 categories for the year 2022-2023. Several government departments and corporates related to water management participated in this competition.

The HMWSSB had submitted in the Best STP-Government category titled ‘Making Hyderabad 100% sewerage Treatment City’ highlighting 31 new STPs being constructed along with a bigger 339 MLD Amberpet STP. In a tough competition that had participation from across the country and competing with corporate companies, the HMWSSB was selected by jury for the award.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised the city saying Hyderabad is heading forward to become the first city in the country that will treat 100 per cent of sewage.

Meanwhile, HMWS&SB Managing Director, Dana Kishore said besides proving drinking water to everyone in the city, the Board was working hard to treat the sewage generated.

The HMWSSB said the State government has sanctioned 62 STPs under Sewerage Master Plan of Hyderabad city at a cost of Rs.3,866 crores. “This is the first time in the country where a State government has sanctioned such an amount to treat 100 per cent sewage treatment,” the water board added.