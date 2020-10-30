HMWSSB focusing on preventive measures

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Apart from taking up relief works to restore normalcy in rain-affected areas, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is focusing on preventive measures to avoid problems in the future. Under this initiative, HMWSSB is planning to take up a few works. A trunk distribution mains exist across River Musi at Manchi Revela, Kismatpura, Golden heights and the water board is working on laying a pipeline bridge above the Highest Flood Level (HFL) of the River as permanent measure.

Similarly, Sewerage Treatment Plant’s Inlet sewer mains at Nanakramguda, Gopannapally are submerged in the lake water, which will be re-laid away from submergence points. Pump houses, which exist below ground level, will be provided with protection plinths all around.

HMWSSB has taken up temporary relief works at a cost of about Rs 2 crore. Under the water supply relief measures, it has fixed damages on the major pipeline River Krishna ring mains at Gurram Cheruvu, Nallacheruvu and commenced supplies through the mains. Likewise, trunk distribution mains at Kismatpura, Golden Heights across Esi River and Pipelines at Nallacheruvu, Peerzadiguda, which were washed out, were re-laid and supplies restored.

Repairs were attended at 12 pump houses on war footing as water had entered into pump wells and the windings were damaged at Jajadeergutta, Vani Chemical, Sainikpuri, Chilkalguda. They were repaired and commissioned, and the supplies have been restored. Electrical transformers works at pump houses, which suffered damages, were repaired and restored. Water supply sluice valve chambers and sewer manholes were also repaired.

Amidst all the repair and restoration works, measures were taken to ensure water supply to avoid any inconvenience to consumers. Additional water tankers trips of 2,530 tankers are provided to all the flood-affected areas. Over 2.30 lakh chlorine tablets and 16.40 metric tonnes of bleaching power was distributed as a preventive measure, said a press release.

