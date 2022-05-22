HMWS&SB to issue water bills for consumers not availing new scheme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:24 AM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will be issuing water bills to consumers who did not avail the State government’s ’20KL Free Water Scheme’.

The billing will be from January 1, 2022, till this month.

Under the scheme, households with water meters and slum households in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will receive 20,000 litres per month for free.

“Till date, 4.2 lakh persons who are eligible to avail the 20KL Free Water Scheme did not enrol with the Board to get benefits of the scheme. They were given 13 months time,” said HMWS&SB Managing Director Dana Kishore. The water bills for all the households from December 2020 to December 2021 summing up to Rs 520 crore were waived off, he said.

The HMWS&SB in a press release said the board officials before collecting the bills will serve notices to the house owners and they will also be informed about the pending bills over the phone, SMS and WhatsApp. A call centre comprising 30 staffers will be formed to inform the property owners who need to pay the water bills.

Simultaneously, the HMWS&SB staff will also check for the water metres that are not functioning properly to replace them with new ones.

Meanwhile, Dana Kishore instructed the officials to prepare a section-wise action plan for the Pattana Pragathi programme. The HMWS&SB is organizing a Safety Awareness Week in Sewerage Operations from the May 25 to May to 31 for creating awareness among workers and staff about the safety measures.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .