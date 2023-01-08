HMWS&SB to launch mobile app to digitise its services

8 January 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) as part of its efforts to go digital will launch a mobile app for social audit, time management and quality of water supply, this month.

Other advancements towards digitalisation taken by the HMWS&SB include handing over Tablet PCs to the Safety Protocol Teams (SPTs) and strengthening its IT cell. In addition to the social audit app, more mobile apps will be made available in the coming months for quick resolution of grievances, billing and other services.

“The employees are being given a comprehensive training on the apps and their usage,” said a HMWS&SB official. Presently, the trial of the social audit app is underway and once it is launched, details like water supply time and water quality will be collected through this app from around 6,000 people for each water supply cycle.

“The staff from various wings including Quality Control & Vigilance are testing the quality of water supplied and the duration of water supply at multiple locations and the mobile app will be launched officially this month,” said an HMWS&SB official.

Meanwhile, the SPTs have been handed over Tablets to inspect under-construction projects taken up by the HMWS&SB including the construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

“The details of the site where safety measures are not followed are uploaded through the Tabs and apps installed in them. The location and photographic evidence are also uploaded by the SPTs and based on the evidence, the contractors are penalised,” said an official.

Presently, there are six SPTs and each team comprises a manager, a constable and a home guard with driver headed by the Chief Vigilance Officer. The teams review every work carried out by the HMWS&SB to check whether safety measures were in place as per the safety protocol like setting up barricades, ensuring proper lighting and installation of radium indicators etc.