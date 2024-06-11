HMWS&SB warns strict action against those who open manhole lids

The water board has also launched an awareness campaign on what citizens can do about the management of sewage during monsoons. Through Resident Welfare Associations and social media platforms, they are advertising the dos and don’ts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 07:48 PM

Hyderabad: Safety grills have been installed on more than 25,000 manholes across the city, said HMWS&SB in a press statement on Tuesday while warning of strict action against those who open these grills and lids.

“It is an offence under Section 74 of the HMWSSB ACT – 1989 for any citizen or unauthorised person to open or remove the lid of a manhole without the permission of the authorities. Strict action will be taken if you violate this and engage in such actions. In addition to fines, the accused may also be sentenced to imprisonment,” read the statement.

Moreover, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Safety Protocol Team (SPT) vehicles will be deployed with protective equipment along with a dewatering motor and airtech machine.

These teams mainly focus on water-logged areas. A sewerage team headed by a sewer inspector from each section has also been formed to monitor the manholes from time to time. Weekly and bi-weekly safety training for sanitation workers and staff are also arranged.

If any manhole cover is damaged, or found to be open, or for any other complaints one can contact the water board officers and Customer Care number 155313.