Hyderabad: Inter-departmental coordination meeting held ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Representatives of Ganesh Utsav Samithi and Khairatabad Ganesh Samithi raised issues concerning the festival, including potholes, the need for adequate illumination at specific locations, the availability of vehicles for mandapam organizers, and arrangements for food and water during the immersion night etc.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 August 2024, 02:37 PM

Hyderabad: An inter-departmental coordination meeting was held on Saturday to discuss the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the twin cities.

Senior officials drawn from various government departments including GHMC, HMWS&SB, Hyderabad district collectorate, police, TSRTC, metro rail, South Central Railways, TGSPDCL, Health and Family welfare, Irrigation, Tourism, EMRI and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi members attended the program.

The officials concerned in response to the requests assured to allocate the necessary resources, both in terms of material and personnel, adequate number of cranes, road repair works, installation of lights, measures to prevent electrocution, providing tuskers and other heavy vehicles and tree-pruning etc.

The Hyderabad Commissioner, K Sreenivas Reddy asked the organizers to comply with the court orders and appealed to the Utsav Samithis to duly fill the intimation forms and assured that police department will make elaborate arrangements for the Ganesh Festival to ensure that no trouble or inconvenience is caused to the devotees during the festivities and also sought cooperation from various departments for effective execution of plans and successful completion of Ganesh Festival 2024