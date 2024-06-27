Water supply restored after completion of valve repair in Hyderabad

Published Date - 27 June 2024, 08:04 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The NRV valve of the second pump in the Kondapur pump house has been repaired and the water supply has been restored, informed HMWS&SB in a press statement on Thursday.

While the water board earlier announced a disruption of supply for two days, the valve that came under unexpected repair was fixed within a day’s time. As a result, water supply was restored for areas under the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-II including Mir Alam, Balapur, Bholakpur, Chilkalguda, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, and others.