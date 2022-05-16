Hoax bomb threat to shopping malls in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:36 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Karimnagar: Panic gripped among the people at the shopping malls in the Karimnagar town as the police evacuated them in the wake of a bomb threat to shopping malls. Later, it turned out to be a hoax.

Mangalya shopping mall received a phone call stating that a bomb was planted in their mall as well as South India shopping mall in the heart of Karimnagar town. Following the complaint lodged by the shopping mall about the call, the police rushed to the malls separately with sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads.

They evacuated the visitors and employees and held search operations at both the two malls separately. After more than two hours of search, the police found the threat was a hoax. The police have launched the investigations to trace the culprit who made a call about the bomb threat.

