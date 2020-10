Tanuj joined HomeLane in 2015 as Vice President – Growth and in 2016, he transitioned to the role of chief business officer.

New Delhi: HomeLane, a tech-based home interior company, on Monday said Tanuj Choudhry has been made as co-founder and chief operating officer. In his new role, Tanuj will be responsible for managing the business operations, it said.

Tanuj joined HomeLane in 2015 as Vice President – Growth and in 2016, he transitioned to the role of chief business officer.

It currently services 10+ cities and has 19 experience centres.