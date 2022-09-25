Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurates Modern Police quarters in Siddipet

Published Date - 05:52 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Siddipet: Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Sunday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, by strengthening the police system, had proved wrong all those who had said Maoists would consolidate their position after the formation of Telangana.

Speaking after inaugurating the Police Quarters and other facilities on the premises of the Markook Police Station in Siddipet district on Sunday, the Home Minister said the Chief Minister had granted enough funds to improve infrastructural facilities and to procure new vehicles.

The Police had ensured that peace prevailed in Telangana with the support of the State government. Utilising modern technology, the Telangana Police could reach an incident spot in five to 10 minutes, the Home Minister said, adding that the State Police had won numerous awards at the national level during the last eight years as they improved their performance manifold.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Telangana government had taken up several programmes for welfare of the Police. The government had built the quarters with a budget of Rs.24 crore. The buildings include Markook SI quarters, Staff quarters, officers’ quest house, separate rest barracks for both men and women and a dog kennel among other facilities.

Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said the Telangana Police were known for friendly policing in the nation. They were also efficiently leveraging technology to crack cases, the DGP said.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Police Housing Corporation Chairman Koleti Damodar Guptha and others were present.