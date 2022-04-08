Home renovation ideas for this summer

Published Date - 11:20 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: Summer is the hottest of the four temperate seasons and to some, the arrival of summer represents the time for relaxation, carrying out some outdoor activities, beaches, BBQs nights, and many more. But do you know it’s also the time when you can do a lot about the properties you own? There is a shelf life for everything and summer is considered to be the best time to renovate your entire house.

For homeowners, it is an ideal period to do justice to their indoor and outdoor home improvement when the weather conditions are just perfect. As soon as summer approaches, home maintenance and improvement work need to be taken care of to embark and add value to your home.

Whether you plan to sell your house this summer or want to continue living, maintenance and keeping your home up to date are crucial to everyone.

A checklist for renovating your home:

• Painting and wallpapers: Before monsoon approaches it’s better to paint your house wall.

• Clean and repair your gutters: Before monsoon approaches it’s better you start cleaning the gutter area, the debris and dirt may not drain properly. And water will start overflowing, which may damage the interior and exterior of your home.

• Pool cleaning is a must: Keeping the pool well-maintained cuts off bacteria and mold growth and could prolong the life of a pool.

• Install fans or ACs: It is necessary to install good energy-efficient ACs and fans to put you fewer electricity burdens.

• Shout out for pest control: Keeping a check on pest control is a necessary work to perform, Pest control is a protection against harmful insects that can cause health issues.

• Repair and install fences and gates: Weather causes the problem to your fence and gate, it’s better to save them from degradation, severe weather condition like heavy rainfall, harsh winds, and salty air is harmful to gates and fences it’s better to have a check on them.

• Deck maintenance: The best form of deck maintenance is to regularly brush with a good quality stiff broom, it will remove the accumulated debris, moss, and dirt.

• Landscaping: Landscaping involves modifying the visible features of your garden or balcony area, investing time in crafting and growing plants, and creating beauty.

• Repair efficient windows and doors: It is crucial you pay attention to the repair work of your gate and windows, summer is the best time to check on them thoroughly.

• Powerwash is a must: Powerwash or pressure wash is used with high-pressure water spray which can remove dirt, loose paint, mold, grime, and mud from surfaces as well as any objects. Pressure washing the building will renew the look of your house.

• Remodel your kitchen and bathrooms: Kitchens and bathrooms are the places that are continuously in use the doors and the equipment are needed to be repaired.

