Home voting begins in Khammam

50 teams in 49 routes have been formed and the process would be completed on May 8, Khammam district Collector Gautham said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 07:54 PM

Collector VP Gautam inspected the home voting process at Sahakara Nagar in Khammam.

Khammam: The process of home voting for Khammam Lok Sabha through postal ballot commenced in Khammam district on Friday, informed district Collector VP Gautam.

He visited Sahakara Nagar and inspected the home voting being conducted there. Speaking on the occasion, he said home voting was being conducted by postal ballot method through a mobile polling centre.

12D applications have been received from as many as 2504 senior citizens, PwDs and absentee voters on essential services (AVES) in five Assembly segments in the district for voting through postal ballot. 50 teams in 49 routes have been formed and the process would be completed on May 8, Gautham said.

A schedule was prepared in advance for the home voting and information was being provided to the concerned voters and contesting candidates in advance. In case any voter was not available when the teams visited the home then they would go to the home for a second time after giving information, he explained.

The Collector directed the officials to take measures to ensure secrecy of voting. The postal ballots which were cast and polled on a daily basis would be handed over to the concerned Assistant Returning Officer, he noted.