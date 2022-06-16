Homegrown vegetarian burger chain Jumboking now in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: Jumboking, India’s No.1 homegrown burger chain that serves on-the-go vegetarian burgers, has opened up its doors to Hyderabad metro. The first store has come up at the Ameerpet Metro Station. By bringing convenience to India’s commuters- across metros, trains, bus stations and airports – and delighting their families at home though delivery partnerships, Jumboking has found a place in people’s daily routine.

The new Jumboking store at the bustling Ameerpet Metro Station will have the brand’s entire product range of lip-smacking premium vegetarian burgers, including Spicy Mexican, Nachos, Hara Bhara Kabab, Mac & Cheese, Crispy Veg, Big Crunch and Corn Palak, along with fries (cheese and peri peri), thick shakes, coke and softy.

“Hyderabad has a vibrant food culture with a unique blend of cuisines, eating habits and high density of young population. Our brand values are anchored in customer centricity, value for money and the joy of delicious food! We are excited to be a part of the city’s foodscape,” shares Dheeraj Gupta, founder and MD, Jumboking Foods.

Gupta is bullish about the on-the-go food segment, which is seeing quicker recovery in the new normal. “People are travelling as places and offices have begun opening up again. Hence, on-the-go snacking options, which are largely driven by consumer need and convenience, have emerged again.”

Jumboking caters to this audience comprising young working professionals, students, and anyone conscious of hygienic street food. It also has delivery tie-ups with Swiggy, Zomato, and Uber Eats, that enable order-ins as well.