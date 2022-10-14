Horse Racing: Anastasia fancied for Chennai feature

Published Date - 05:58 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Chennai: The D Narredu-trained Anastasia is in good condition and may easily overpower her nine rivals in the Stewards Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above, Class-I, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Conscious Keeper 1, Mystical Magician 2, Jawai 3

2. Berrettini 1, Lebua 2, Sovereign Power 3

3. Marshall 1, Royal Eminence 2, Catalyst 3

4. Forever 1, Slainte 2, Sabatini 3

5. Albinus 1, Aretha 2, Euphoric 3

6. Anastasia 1, Pense’e 2, Emelda 3

7. Diamond And Pearls 1, Katahdin 2, Empress Eternal 3

8. Succassion 1, Valeska 2, Cartel 3

Day’s Best: Albinus.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.