| Horse Racing Ballerina And Happy Go Lucky Shine In Trials

Horse Racing: Ballerina and Happy Go Lucky shine in trials

Bold Beauty (Apprentice) 47, moved easy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Ballerina and Happy Go Lucky pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday.

SAND:

600m:

Bold Beauty (Apprentice) 47, moved easy.

800m:

Kenaf (Afroz Khan) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Lagos (Apprentice) 59, 600/45, maintains form. Happy Go Lucky (Apprentice) 58, 600/44, good. Bellaque (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Ruby Red (RB) & Enabling (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved together. Walk The Chalk (Abhay Singh) & Soloist (Madhu Babu) 1-1, 600/46, pair finished level. Beauty Blaze (Santhosh Raj) & Ar Superior (RB) 58, 600/45, former moved well.

1000m:

4y-(Saamidd/Joleene) (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy.

Windsor (K Mukesh) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Ballerina (Santhosh Raj) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Reigning Beauty (Afroz Khan) & Livermore (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well.