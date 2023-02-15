Horse Racing: Bumblebee fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

New Delhi: The VS Parmer-trained Bumblebee looks good in the Shamnath Marg Plate 1000 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 86, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Ashwa Tejveer 1, Ashwa Mudrika 2, Zelbet 3

2. Senor 1, Jet Space 2, Organic Monk 3

3. Bumblebee 1, Kaya 2, Fargo 3

4. Angel In My Heart 1, The Powerfulranger 2, Colonel Harty 3

5. Mackezie 1, Flower Power 2, Master Van Dyck 3

6. Ashwa Pushkin 1, Royal Wisdom 2, Royal Baby 3

Day’s Best: Mackezie.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.