Horse Racing: Divit fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Representational image.

New Delhi: The Imdad Ali Khan-trained Divit looks best in the Adler Star Plate 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, Rated 80 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 3.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Daring Diva 1, Jaat Hero 2, Rinku Romeo 3

2. Cressida 1, Gamati 2, Miss Irina 3

3. Ashwa Shine 1, Dhatoora 2, Ewandor 3

4. Treasure 1, Bumblebee 2, Golden Dragon 3

5. Euphoria 1, Shailika 2, Eyes On The Prize 3

6. Divit 1, Roma Victor 2, Ashwa Bravo 3

7. Master Stoute 1, Captain Falcon 2, Little More 3

Day’s Best: Daring Diva.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.