Horse racing: Francis Bacon, Painted Apache, Amalfitana impress in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Francis Bacon, Painted Apache, Amalfitana, Bellagio, Bangor On Dee, Cash Register & Akido cought the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Silk Route (RB) 46, moved well. Life’s Living (Rafique Sk) 47.5, handy.

Also Read Racing: Salento races to victory in Hyderabad feature

800m:

Soorya Kiran (Abhay Singh) 59, 600/44, looks well. Shubhrak (Kiran Naidu) 58, 600/44, shaped well. Char Ek Char (Rafique Sk) 59, 600/45, not extended. Morior Invictus (RB) 1-1, 600/45, handy.

Lamha (Rohit Kumar) 59, 600/44, fit and well. Above The Law (Md Ismail) 58, 600/43, good.

1000m:

Painted Apache (P Ajeeth K) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, a good display.

Francis Bacon (P Ajeeth K) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42, fine display.

Juramento (Abhay Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, maintains form.

Amalfitana (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, impressed. The Image (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, handy. Nishaan (Mohit Singh) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. La Mirage (Rafique Sk) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved easy. New Hustle (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, moved well. Bellagio (Afroz Khan) & Bangor On Dee (K Mukesh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, pair pleased.

Rising Queen (RB) & Exclusive Spark (Md Ismail) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, a notable pair. 3y-(Basem/Whispering Hills) (Dhanu Singh) & Jet Falcon (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair moved easy. Canterbury (K Mukesh) & Epsom (Afroz Khan) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47, former to note. Miss Solitaire (Ashhad Asbar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Pacific Command (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Cash Register (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43, fit and well. Akido (Nakhat Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. 3y-(Saamidd/Joleene) (Mohit Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, moved well.