Xfinity shines in morning trials at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:12 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: Xfinity moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

Turgut (RB) 46.5, moved easy. New Hustle (RB) 46.5, moved well.

Muaser (RB) 48, moved freely. It’s My Life (RB) 47.5, handy. Premier Action (Afroz Khan) 48, moved freely. Thunder Road (RB) 47.5, moved easy.

800m:

Akido (Nakhat Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Astronaut (RB) 1-0, 600/46, handy.

Xfinity (G Naresh) 58, 600/44, good. Flamingo Fame (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/46.5, handy. NRI Ruby (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy.

1000m:

Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Angelita (P Ajeeth K) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, strode out well. La Mirage (G Naresh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, unextended. Fly To The Stars (P Ajeeth K) & That’s My Way (K Aneel) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved well.