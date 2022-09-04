Racing: Salento races to victory in Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:38 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

(Representational Image) Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Salento was superbly ridden by Antony Raj S to clinch the Race2win.com Deccan Colts Championship Stakes

Hyderabad: Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Salento was superbly ridden by Antony Raj S to clinch the Race2win.com Deccan Colts Championship Stakes (Grade III) 1600 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Sunday.

RESULTS:

Also Read MS Dhoni to remain Chennai Super Kings captain for IPL 2023: Report

1. Quality Warrior (1), The Akhanda (2), Philanthropist (3), Sweet Melody (4).

W-Rs.- 60, SHP-Rs. 62, P-Rs.14, 10, 13, THP-Rs. 33, SHW-Rs.18 & 10, F-Rs. 180, Q-Rs. 29, T-Rs. 530.

2. The Thunder (1), Wind Sprite (2), Sergeant Reckless (3), City Cruise (4).

Withdrawn: Palladium.

W-Rs.- 13, SHP-Rs. 43, P-Rs.10, 17, 13, THP-Rs. 44, SHW –Rs. 11 & 43, F-Rs. 60, Q-Rs. 56, T-Rs. 145.

3. Full Volume (1), Amyra (2), Top In Class (3), Makhtoob (4).

W-Rs- 27, SHP-Rs. 59, P-Rs. 12, 22, 19, THP-Rs. 45, SHW-Rs. 19 & 35, F=Rs. 157, Q-Rs. 114, T-Rs. 1,530.

4. Bedford (1), Linewiler (2), N R I Blue (3), Theo’s Choice (4).

W-Rs.- 130, SHP-Rs. 116 , P-Rs.29, 19, 97, THP-Rs. 187, SHW-Rs.54 & 27, F-Rs. 1,764, Q-Rs. 1,303, T-Rs. 25,998.

5. Red Snaper (1), N R I Sun (2), Mark My Day (3), Four One Four (4).

W-Rs.- 166, SHP-Rs. 70, P-Rs. 18, 25, 13, THP-Rs. 68, SHW-Rs. 43 & 48, F-Rs. 2,303, Q-Rs. 919, T-Rs. 5,018.

6. Salento (1), Ashoka (2), Ahead Of My Time (3), Ashwa Yudhvir (4).

W-Rs.-88, SHP-Rs. 40, P-Rs.23, 13, 14, THP-Rs. 59, SHW-Rs. 46 & 17, F-Rs. 342, Q-Rs. 179, T-Rs. 1,414.

7. Strauss (1), Dyanoosh (2), Temptations (3), Avancia (4).

W-Rs.-14, SHP-Rs. 37, P-Rs.12, 16, 15, THP-Rs. 42, SHW-Rs. 11 & 37, F-Rs. 54, Q-Rs. 56, T-Rs. 1-8. Withdrawn: True Marshall.

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 74,136/-(Winning tickets 3).

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 2,59,477/-(Winning tickets 2).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 16,536/-(Winning tickets 4).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 43,607/-(Winning tickets 2).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 887/-(Winning tickets 80).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 3,603/-(Winning tickets 35).