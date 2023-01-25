Horse Racing: Hoping Cloud, Mysterious Angel impress in trials

The following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: Hoping Cloud, Mysterious Angel, All Attraction, Happy Soul, Warwick, Samrat, Castlerock, Truth, Stoic Hero, Das and Arba Wahed Arba cought the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday.

SAND:

800m:

Alcahol Free (Ashhad Asbar) 1-3.5, 600/47.5, moved freely. Stoic Hero (P Ajeeth K) 56, 60043, urged. Lagos (AA Vikrant) 59, 600/45, handy. Mr Grandeur (RB) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Chica Bonita (Dhanu Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Alpine Girl (Mohith Singh) 1-0, 600/42, maintains form. Das (P Ajeeth K) 58, 600/42, good.

Desert Sultan (G Naresh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Arba Wahed Arba (Afroz Khan) 59, 600/43, well in hand. Zadelle (Apprentice) & Star Cruise (RB) 1-0, 600/47, former showed out. Juggernaut Express (K Mukesh) & Caraxes (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/47, pair handy level. Decoy (G Naresh) & Ilango (Dhanu Singh) 1-0, 600/46, pair finished level.

1000m:

Truth (Aneel) & Ella Eldingar (RB) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, former showed out. Final Judgement (Abhay Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Warwick (Ashhad Asbar) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, good. Samrat (Mohith Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, worked well. Castlerock (Apprentice) 1-12, 800/55, 600/42, urged. Doe A Deer (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, moved well. Starwalt (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Happy Soul (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, impressed. All Attraction (Neeraj Rawal) & City Of Bliss (Santhosh Raj) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, former toyed with companion. Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/42, cought the eye. Mysterious Angel (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43, maintains chennai form.