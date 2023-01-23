Horse Racing: Prince Corporate fancied for Mysuru feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Mysuru: The Rakesh-trained Prince Corporate looks outstanding in the Rajakumari Leelavathi Devi Memorial Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above in a field of seven runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Tuesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Lucky Point 1, White River 2, Game Boy 3

2. My Life My Rules 1, Miss China 2, Deal Show 3

2. Beautiful Oblivian 1, Come Alive 2, D Dear 3

4. Sarvottam 1, Meadow Flower 2, Facets Of Life 3

5. Prince Corporate 1, Segera 2,Make My Way 3

6. Ochre 1, Braxton 2, Eye The Mind 3

7. Power Of Kantara 1, Socrates 2, Guiding Force 3

Day’s Best: Ochre.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7