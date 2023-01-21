Horse Racing: Yesterday wins T Chandrasekhar Reddy Memorial Cup

P Ajeeth Kumar guided the LVR Deshmukh-trained Yesterday to victory in the T Chandrasekhar Reddy Memorial Cup 2400 metres

06:45 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: P Ajeeth Kumar guided the LVR Deshmukh-trained Yesterday to victory in the T Chandrasekhar Reddy Memorial Cup 2400 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse here on Saturday.

RESULTS:

1. Golden Gazelle (1), Miss Maya (2), Hunting Don (3), Miracle Mary (4).

W-Rs.- 54, SHP-Rs. 30, P-Rs. 13, 11, 11, THP-Rs. 37, SHW-Rs.17 & 10, F-Rs. 133, Q-Rs. 35, T-Rs. 261.

2. Above The Law(1), Bangor on Dee (2), Stag’s Leap (3), Ice Berry (4).

W-Rs.- 136, SHP-Rs. 32, P-Rs. 16, 11, 13, THP-Rs. 56, SHW –Rs. 46 & 11, F-Rs. 518, Q-Rs. 124, T-Rs. 669.

3. Silk (1), Its On (2), Pedro Planet (3), Eastern Blaze (4).

W-Rs.- 67, SHP-Rs. 39, P-Rs. 14, 10, 24, THP-Rs. 68, SHW-Rs. 19 & 12, F-Rs. 169, Q-Rs. 41, T-Rs. 721.

4. Stay Smart (1), Protocol (2), Deccan Ranger (3), Apex Star (4).

W-Rs.- 18, SHP-Rs. 44 , P-Rs. 10, 17, 16, THP-Rs. 45, SHW-Rs. 13 & 42, F-Rs. 104, Q-Rs. 72, T-Rs. 435.

5. Sporting Smile (1), Pancho (2), Saint Emilion (3), Red River (4).

Withdrawn : Blue Label.

W-Rs.- 66, SHP-Rs. 44, P-Rs. 15, 15, 16, THP-Rs. 44, SHW-Rs. 25 & 20, F-Rs. 309, Q-Rs. 157, T-Rs. 879.

6. Yesterday (1), N R I Superpower (2), Super Angel (3), Kesariya Balam(4).

W-Rs.- 19, SHP-Rs. 25, P-Rs. 10, 14, THP-Rs. 56, SHW-Rs. 11 & 12, F-Rs. 32, Q-Rs. 15, T-Rs. 122.

7. Hero Of The East (1), Carnival Lady (2), Exclusive Spark (3), Voice Of A Dream (4).

W-Rs.- 25, SHP-Rs. 43, P-Rs.12, 16, 14, THP-Rs. 55, SHW-Rs. 15 & 26, F-Rs. 103, Q-Rs. 65, T-Rs. 199.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 7,264/-(Winning tickets 29).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 1,157/-(Winning tickets 78).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 3,686/-(Winning tickets 10).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 1,368/-(Winning tickets 50).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 1,920/-(Winning tickets 16).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 1,228/-(Winning tickets 27).