Horse Racing: Sopranos shines in morning trials

Published Date - 07:16 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: Sopranos moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday.

SAND:

600m:

Chica Bonita (AA Vikrant) 47.5, moved freely.

1000m:

Queen Empress (Abhay Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, well in hand. Truth (AA Vikrant) & Sea Of Class (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, former good. 3y-(Declaration Of War/Destiny) (B Nikhil) & Undaunted (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, former finished 5L in front.

Sopranos (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, moved well. Only My Way (K Mukesh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Star Babe (Abhay Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, well in hand. Royal Grace (K Mukesh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Unmatched (Surya Prakash) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/49, moved freely.