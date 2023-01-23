Horse Racing: Sopranos shines in morning trials

Sopranos moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday.
Hyderabad: Sopranos moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday.
SAND:
600m:
Chica Bonita (AA Vikrant) 47.5, moved freely.
1000m:
Queen Empress (Abhay Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, well in hand. Truth (AA Vikrant) & Sea Of Class (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, former good. 3y-(Declaration Of War/Destiny) (B Nikhil) & Undaunted (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, former finished 5L in front.
Sopranos (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, moved well. Only My Way (K Mukesh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Star Babe (Abhay Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, well in hand. Royal Grace (K Mukesh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Unmatched (Surya Prakash) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/49, moved freely.