Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Home | Sport | Horse Racing Queens Pride Tipped To Win The Pune Feature

Horse Racing: Queens Pride tipped to win the Pune feature

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Fri - 14 October 22
Horse Racing: Queens Pride tipped to win the Pune feature
(Representational Image) The Altaf Hussain-trained Queens Pride looks good in the Pride Group Multi Million 1000 metres, terms for Maiden horses

Pune: The Altaf Hussain-trained Queens Pride looks good in the Pride Group Multi Million 1000 metres, terms for Maiden horses, 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Multiencrypted 1, Campaign 2, Brazos 3
2. Superlative 1, Magileto 2, Hilma Klint 3
3. Son Of A Gun 1, Kinnara 2, Count Of Savoy 3
4. Soup And Sandwich 1, Rodrigo 2, Desert Fire 3
5. Queens Pride 1, House Of Lords 2, Mojo 3
6. Vincent Van Gogh 1, Thunberg 2, Mad Love 3
7. Pissarro 1, Truly Epic 2

Day’s Best: Queens Pride.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.
First Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Related News

Latest News