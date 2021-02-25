Horse Racing: Roman Senator fancied to win Chennai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 5:09 pm

Chennai: The R. Ramanathan-trained Roman Senator (P. Sai Kumar up) is fancied to win the Leading Owner Plate 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 and the final day’s feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Sweet Home 1, Merrywin 2, Three Of A Kind 3

2. Country’s Genius 1, Golden Streak 2, Silverman 3

3. Song Of Glory 1, Nagada 2, Absolute Authority 3

4. Decisive 1, Lady Ascot 2, Booms Lang 3

5. Proposed 1, My Triumph 2, Off Shore Breeze 3

6. Roman Senator 1, Nekhbet 2, Oscars Thunder 3

7. Glorious Sunshine 1, Fun Storm 2, Farewell 3

8. Exquisite Star 1, Fabulous Show 2, Nightingale 3

Day’s Best: Roman Senator.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

