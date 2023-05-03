Horse Racing: Successful fancied for Delhi feature

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 3.30 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

New Delhi: The Satish Narredu-trained Successful looks good in the Cataleya Plate 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-III, Rated 40 to 66, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

SELECTIONS:

1. Molecule Boy 1, More Bucks 2, Bhujang 3

2. Successful 1, Campaign 2, Mr Christopher 3

3. Master Cowboy 1, Blitz 2, Little More 3

4. Master Tornado 1, Rose On Planet 2, Noble 3

5. Big Bang 1, Super Speed 2, Master Causeway 3

6. Eastrella Star 1, Shan E Azeem 2, Properly Posh 3

Day’s Best: Master Cowboy.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.