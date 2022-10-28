Horse Racing: Succession fancied for Chennai feature

Chennai: The D Narredu-trained Succession is in good condition and may easily overpower his elevan rivals in the upper division of the Manjri Stud Farm Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, Class-III, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Renzaccio 1, Majestic Charmer 2, Lady Zeen 3

2. Bright Light 1, The Intimidator 2, Wisaka 3

3. Break The Silence 1, Oberon 2, Lord Of The Turf 3

4. Kings Show 1, Pappa Rich 2, Rwanda 3

5. Andorra 1, Turf Beauty 2, Rubert 3

6. Succession 1, Cartel 2, Emperor Ashoka 3

7. Star Romance 1, Dark Son 2, Augusta 3

8. Ignorance Is Bliss 1, Speed Air 2, Lordship 3

Day’s Best: Succession.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.