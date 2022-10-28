| Horse Racing Knotty Dancer Has The Edge In Mysuru Feature

Horse Racing: Knotty Dancer has the edge in Mysuru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:12 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

(Representational Image) The Prasanna Kumar-trained Knotty Dancer appeals most in the Mysore Race Club Anniversary Cup 1400 metres

Mysuru: The Prasanna Kumar-trained Knotty Dancer appeals most in the Mysore Race Club Anniversary Cup 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old and over the feature event of the races here on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Mystic Mountain 1, Break Away 2, Eco Friendly 3

2. Pastiche 1, Jersey Legend 2, My One And Only 3

3. Kensington 1, Capable 2, Notoriety 3

4. Worldly Wise 1, Coyote Girl 2, Twilight Tornado 3

5. Mirra 1, Loch Lomond 2, Douglas 3

6. Archway 1, Bellissimo 2, Eye The Mind 3

7. Knotty Dancer 1, Chashni 2, Siege Perilous 3

8. Perfect Justice 1, Aurele 2, Amazonia 3

9. Beldona 1, Lightning Charlie 2, Impeccable 3

Day’s Best: Kensington.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.