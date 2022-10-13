Horse Racing: Trafalgar fancied for Mysuru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:00 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

(Representational Image) The JE Mckeown-trained Trafalgar holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Governor’s Cup 2000 metres

Mysuru: The JE Mckeown-trained Trafalgar holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Governor’s Cup 2000 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races here on Friday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Tia Maria 1, Aurele 2, Flash Bond 3

2. Akasi 1, Cappadocia 2, Thea’s Gift 3

3. Tarek 1, Worldly Wise 2, Lycurgus 3

4. The Response 1, Mark One 2, Fernet Branca 3

5. Trafalgar 1, Speedster 2

6. Silver Days Again 1, Coastal Cruise 2, D Thirteen Twelve 3

7. Come Alive 1, NRI Level 2, Jersey Legend 3

Day’s Best: Tarek.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.