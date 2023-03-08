Horse Racing: Zarak fancied for Mumbai feature

The S Waheed-trained Zarak, who maintains form, may repeat in the Indiarace.com Trophy 2000 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Representational Image

Mumbai: The S Waheed-trained Zarak, who maintains form, may repeat in the Indiarace.com Trophy 2000 metres a handicap for horses in Class II, rated 60 to 86, (40 to 59), the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 5.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Zarak 1, Rasputin 2

2. Count The Wins 1, Raechelles Pride 2, Marlboro Man 3

3. Cordelia 1, Kinzhal 2, Supreme Spirit 3

4. Outlander 1, Mojo 2, Queens Pride 3

5. Champagne Smile 1, Attained 2, Sky Commander 3

6. Rodrigo 1, Superlative 2, Lit 3

7. Mount Sinai 1, Esfir 2, Sussing 3

Day’s Best: Cordelia.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.